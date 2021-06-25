Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Issued By Capital One Financial

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $26.15 on Friday. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 6.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,911,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,964 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5,100.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,469,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after buying an additional 1,441,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 81.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after buying an additional 1,327,822 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,317 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in SM Energy by 1,183.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 967,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after acquiring an additional 892,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.70%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

