Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Issued By Wedbush

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS.

TCBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.85.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $65.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $25.37 and a 1-year high of $93.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,123,000 after acquiring an additional 221,295 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 60,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,815.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.