Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Increased by Analyst

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FFWM. B. Riley increased their price objective on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 31.53%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Foundation by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,320,000 after buying an additional 101,491 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

