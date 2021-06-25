Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Decreased by Analyst

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NYSE JEF opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $34.86.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $69,150,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 932.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,905 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,640,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 313.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

