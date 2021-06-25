Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Cut by Analyst

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plug Power’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.94.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $32.90 on Friday. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,099,000 after acquiring an additional 93,535 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,235,000 after purchasing an additional 33,963 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $2,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Plug Power by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,807,000 after buying an additional 95,324 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth $3,527,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

