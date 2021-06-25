Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

EWBC has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.89. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at $765,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 496.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $468,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $373,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

