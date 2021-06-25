QASH (QASH) Achieves Market Cap of $18.96 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0542 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. QASH has a total market capitalization of $18.96 million and approximately $331,672.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00054000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00020258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.52 or 0.00588681 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038098 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.