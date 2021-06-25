QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.09

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.09 and last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 3956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get QCR alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.71.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of QCR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 16,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of QCR by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 9.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.