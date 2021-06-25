QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 356.80 ($4.66). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 347.20 ($4.54), with a volume of 603,225 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 444 ($5.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 461 ($6.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 16.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 340.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.20. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.41%.

In related news, insider David Smith sold 79,219 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £218,644.44 ($285,660.36).

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

