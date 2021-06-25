QLC Chain Market Cap Reaches $5.50 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $5.50 million and $215,054.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00046237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00099295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00159096 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,523.21 or 0.99160303 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

