QS Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,627 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,092 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.68.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.