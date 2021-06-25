QS Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,753 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Synchrony Financial worth $12,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,301,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 470.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,168,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,392 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,528 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.