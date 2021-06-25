QS Investors LLC Buys 13,699 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,699 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of PulteGroup worth $14,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,843,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,680,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,016 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 22.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after buying an additional 963,338 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3,427.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 653,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,259,000 after buying an additional 634,780 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

PulteGroup stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.49. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.