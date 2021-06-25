QS Investors LLC Buys 2,323 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of Logitech International worth $15,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,842,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,092 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,391,000 after acquiring an additional 624,575 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Logitech International by 357.9% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 422,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,533,000 after acquiring an additional 330,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 12,749.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,865,000 after buying an additional 302,550 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $122.08 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $61.66 and a 52-week high of $140.17. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.39.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

