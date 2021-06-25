QS Investors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 136.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,125 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,871 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in NIKE by 85.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE opened at $152.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $93.57 and a one year high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.40.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

