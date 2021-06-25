QS Investors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $12,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $395,322,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $192,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,711,440,000 after purchasing an additional 946,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,286,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,015,000 after purchasing an additional 893,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

HIG stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.44. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.