QS Investors LLC Has $10.82 Million Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,240 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $10,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. Curi Capital bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN opened at $22.16 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.18.

