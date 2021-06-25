QS Investors LLC Has $11.86 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,731 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $328,396,000 after acquiring an additional 143,668 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,443 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $529.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $502.14. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $432.14 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

