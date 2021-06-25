QS Investors LLC Has $13.16 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $544.45 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $508.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,100 shares of company stock valued at $43,660,106. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.