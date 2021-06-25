QS Investors LLC Has $15.84 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,689 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $232.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $136.29 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

