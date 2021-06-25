QS Investors LLC Has $16.31 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $16,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.21.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $232.99 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $239.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.06. The stock has a market cap of $223.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.