QS Investors LLC Has $9.80 Million Stock Holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

QS Investors LLC increased its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,117 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned 8.02% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $9,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBND. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,019,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 443.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 434,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 354,123 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $761,000.

Western Asset Total Return ETF stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $26.54 and a 52 week high of $28.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.332 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.64%. This is a boost from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

