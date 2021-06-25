QS Investors LLC Has $9.99 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,169 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V stock opened at $236.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.62. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $238.25. The firm has a market cap of $460.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.72.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

