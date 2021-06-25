QS Investors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 295.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 390,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,833,000 after buying an additional 291,389 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 61,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 116.3% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ opened at $102.22 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.