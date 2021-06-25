QS Investors LLC Lowers Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

QS Investors LLC lessened its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,283 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kellogg worth $15,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $134,626,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,123 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,259,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Kellogg by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,843,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,704,000 after acquiring an additional 598,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kellogg by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,119,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,174,000 after acquiring an additional 515,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $5,268,312.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,711,514 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

K has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

