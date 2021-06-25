QS Investors LLC Purchases 5,002 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $11,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $92.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

