QS Investors LLC Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

QS Investors LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1,031.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 335.2% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 220.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $374.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $371.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.46.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

