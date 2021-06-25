QS Investors LLC Sells 14,782 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,462 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,782 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Juniper Networks worth $13,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $155,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $61,370.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 180,563 shares of company stock worth $4,745,626 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.74. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.