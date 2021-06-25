QS Investors LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned 0.20% of CIT Group worth $10,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Norges Bank bought a new position in CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,128,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,660,000 after purchasing an additional 762,474 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth $762,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth $22,672,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,448,000 after purchasing an additional 576,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

CIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $52.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $55.89.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

