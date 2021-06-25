QS Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,896 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Deckers Outdoor worth $12,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,150,179,000 after purchasing an additional 164,154 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,212,000 after acquiring an additional 186,546 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $204,761,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,357,000 after acquiring an additional 48,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.53.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total value of $167,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK opened at $355.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.21 and a fifty-two week high of $357.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.09.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

