Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0084 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.008.

