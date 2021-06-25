Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 171,815 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $63,881.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $157,279.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,629 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $92.06 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.39.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

