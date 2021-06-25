Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,736,000. Zscaler makes up approximately 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZS stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.36. The stock had a trading volume of 24,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,526. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $103.05 and a one year high of $230.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of -127.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ZS shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,987 shares of company stock worth $27,079,504 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

