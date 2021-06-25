Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 70,617 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,585,348. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.06. The company has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 505,282 shares of company stock worth $40,225,833. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

