Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 93.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,704,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,252,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,260,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 803,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,159,000 after acquiring an additional 484,218 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,563,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,913,000 after acquiring an additional 427,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HLT. Raymond James upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of HLT stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $124.54. The stock had a trading volume of 19,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,118. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.83 and a 1 year high of $132.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.10.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

