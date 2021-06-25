Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 171.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,550 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,252,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,365,000 after buying an additional 881,738 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 211,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after buying an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 20,075 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.28. 50,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,698. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.96. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

