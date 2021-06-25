Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 362.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,377 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 129.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after buying an additional 570,298 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.7% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,957.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 657,684 shares valued at $70,844,827. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.56.

Peloton Interactive stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.45. 199,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,623,812. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.91. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.