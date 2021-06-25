Quantbot Technologies LP Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Xilinx by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.71. 35,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,397. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.41 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

