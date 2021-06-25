Quantbot Technologies LP Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,357 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,303 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 968,250 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $52,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 59.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,359,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after acquiring an additional 875,298 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 21.5% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.4% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,307 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $50.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,915,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

