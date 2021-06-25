Quantbot Technologies LP Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5,835.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,601 shares during the period. The Allstate comprises approximately 0.6% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.23.

NYSE ALL traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.16. 9,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,985. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

