Quantbot Technologies LP Has $8.71 Million Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1,666.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,288 shares during the period. Cerner makes up 0.8% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $8,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CERN. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

CERN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.52. 20,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $65.78 and a one year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 35.92%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

