Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 339.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 653.1% in the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 98,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85,827 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 52.2% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 22,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 144.2% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.68.

Shares of EL stock traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $313.34. 25,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,515. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.22 and a 52-week high of $318.34. The company has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.32, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,492 shares of company stock valued at $74,640,727. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

