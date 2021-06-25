Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,445 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,202. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 91.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

