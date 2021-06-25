Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $4.58 Million in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.9% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,429 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth $5,459,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 50,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

NYSE:ALB traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.20. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $72.59 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,158 shares of company stock worth $2,952,747. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

