Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,836 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 12,017 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 30.1% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 830 shares of the airline’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.39. 220,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,413,116. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.