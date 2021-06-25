Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,747 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,822,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,581,666,000 after buying an additional 115,860 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after buying an additional 3,153,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,590 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,198,000 after purchasing an additional 908,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,479,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.71. The company had a trading volume of 38,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,194. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.