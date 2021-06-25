Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $6.07 Million Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 103,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,000. Mondelez International makes up approximately 0.6% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,214,000 after purchasing an additional 576,023 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,708,000 after acquiring an additional 997,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,101,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,817,000 after acquiring an additional 424,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,504,000 after acquiring an additional 788,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,880. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The stock has a market cap of $88.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

