Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 92,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,000. Maxim Integrated Products accounts for approximately 0.8% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.52. The stock had a trading volume of 25,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,385. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.61 and a 52 week high of $104.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.90.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,320,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

