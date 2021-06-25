Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 8,598 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3,597.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,837 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,224,241,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 694.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $11.77 on Friday, reaching $529.83. 240,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,857. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $432.14 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $234.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $586.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.65.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

