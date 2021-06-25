Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,556 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,239 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $183,504,000 after acquiring an additional 223,183 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 362,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,247,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 929,067 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,894,000 after acquiring an additional 86,075 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $2,599,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.06. 85,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,909,903. The company has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.31. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,713 shares of company stock worth $32,831,195 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

